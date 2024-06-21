Saudi Arabia’s $54 billion haul still leaves it craving cash

Much of the money is going toward more than two dozen giant real-estate developments and the creation of an entire new region called Neom, where the Saudis are building an arid mountain ski resort and the first phase of what is meant to be a 106-mile-long pair of 1,600-foot skyscrapers called the Line. Many of the biggest projects are just starting to ramp up construction, requiring a surge in spending to finish by 2030.