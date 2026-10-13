Saudi Arabia’s warning system fell silent before deadly Riyadh strikes: What we know

Saudi Arabia stopped issuing public warnings of imminent attacks days before a series of deadly strikes hit Riyadh, including the kingdom’s international airport, raising questions about its preparedness to protect residents and visitors amid escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

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The attacks have killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300, according to the report.

Saudi authorities have not explained why public alerts were absent ahead of four attacks on Riyadh over the past week.

The suspension of warnings comes as the kingdom faces mounting security threats from the Iran-aligned Houthis while seeking to maintain an image of stability.

Why did Saudi Arabia stop issuing public alerts? Saudi Arabia launched a national early-warning system in May that sends threat notifications to mobile phones and social media accounts.

However, the system stopped issuing public security alerts despite rising Houthi attacks in the days leading up to last week’s strikes.

The last public warning before the airport attacks was issued on September 29 for the southern province of Najran, according to posts on the Saudi civil defence authority’s X account.

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Two officials familiar with the matter told Reuters that a Western government had sought an explanation from Saudi authorities over the suspension of the alerts.

They were reportedly told that the warnings were disruptive and that some residents had complained about being woken up at night.

Air defence shortages add to security concerns Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend its vast territory and critical infrastructure is another concern, according to Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst close to the government.

“In Saudi Arabia you have too much to protect. It’s a huge country with airports, pipelines and oil facilities,” Shihabi told Reuters.

He said the kingdom did not have enough Patriot air defence systems, interceptors and missile batteries to protect all potential targets simultaneously.

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The challenge is particularly significant for Saudi Arabia, which must secure strategic infrastructure, including airports and energy facilities, against incoming missiles and other aerial threats.

Fresh alerts issued after airport attacks Saudi Arabia’s civil defence authority issued fresh warnings on Monday about potential threats in Riyadh and southern cities.

Separately, reports said a Houthi strike hit a passenger terminal at Riyadh’s international airport, a day after an attack claimed by the Yemeni group killed 13 people, including an Indian national.

Saudi air defences also intercepted a cruise missile near the airport, according to reports, marking another security incident involving the facility within a week.

Air India cancels flights to Saudi Arabia until October 17 Amid the evolving security situation, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17, 2026.

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The airline said it was closely monitoring developments in the region and assessing when safe operations could resume.

Affected passengers would be offered a full refund on cancellation, it added.

“We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority,” the airline said.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.