Home >News >World >Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Yemeni rebel's missile attack over Riyadh
The conflict in Yemen began in September 2014 when Houthi forces took over the capital city Sana'a.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Yemeni rebel’s missile attack over Riyadh

1 min read . 06:05 AM IST ANI

The attack was the second thwarted attempts reported on Saturday. The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched towards border city Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH : The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a ballistic missile attack launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Al Arabiya TV reported.

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a ballistic missile attack launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Al Arabiya TV reported.

The attack was the second thwarted attempts reported on Saturday. The coalition destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched towards border city Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, Xinhua reported.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014, according to Sputnik.

The coalition destroyed on Friday a missile launched from Sa'dah governorate in Yemen towards the kingdom's southern region. On the same day, two Houthi drone attacks were foiled.

The conflict in Yemen began in September 2014 when Houthi forces took over the capital city Sana'a.

The Saudi-UAE-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis overthrew from power the internationally-recognized government in Sanaa, which the coalition seeks to restore.

The five-year civil war has left tens of thousands of people dead, most of them civilians, according to relief organisations, and has pushed millions to the brink of famine in what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis anywhere in the world.

