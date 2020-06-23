Home >News >world >Saudi Arabia says will hold ‘limited’ Haj this year
File photo: AP (AP)
Saudi Arabia says will hold ‘limited’ Haj this year

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2020, 10:04 AM IST Edited By Rajendra Saxena

  • Saudi citizens and pilgrims already in the kingdom will be allowed but arrivals from abroad will be barred due to the coronavirus
  • The decision is taken to ensure Haj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced it will allow only a ‘limited’ number of pilgrims for the Haj this year. Saudi citizens and pilgrims already in the kingdom will be allowed but arrivals from abroad to attend the Haj will be barred due to the coronavirus. The event is scheduled for the end of July.

This will be the first time in Saudi Arabia's modern history that Muslims outside the kingdom have been barred from performing the Haj.

The pilgrimage last year drew around 2.5 million pilgrims.

“It was decided to hold the pilgrimage this year with very limited numbers... with different nationalities in the kingdom," said the Haj ministry on Monday.

“This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols to protect human beings from the risks associated with this pandemic and in accordance with the teachings of Islam in preserving the lives of human beings," the ministry also said.

Saudi’s Haj ministry is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday to flesh out the details.

The Haj is a must for Muslims at least once in their lifetime.

Due to the pandemic the smaller year-round umrah pilgrimage was suspended in March.

Saudi Arabia has seen a major spike in covid-19 infections, which have now risen to more than 161,000 cases, the highest in the Gulf, and over 1,300 deaths.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia ended a coronavirus curfew across the nation and lifted restrictions on businesses, including cinemas and other entertainment venues.

The announcement to hold a limited Haj will likely disappoint millions of Muslim pilgrims around the world.

