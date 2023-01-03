Saudi Arabia sees biggest jobs growth in almost 5 years2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 11:45 AM IST
With sales growing, the survey said, Saudi Arabian firms expanded their employment numbers in December in order to boost operating efficiency
Saudi Arabia saw the strongest increase in employment in almost five years as non-oil companies enjoyed a sharp expansion in business activity at the end of 2022, according to a survey of purchasing managers compiled by S&P The upturn in business activity fuelled an increase in employment that was the strongest seen for nearly five years.