Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / World/  Saudi Arabia sends Pakistan $2 billion in financial aid

Saudi Arabia sends Pakistan $2 billion in financial aid

1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:55 PM IST Reuters

Saudi Arabia has sent $2 billion to Pakistan's central bank, boosting its economy after an IMF bailout. The funds will help shore up foreign exchange reserves.

Islamabad secured a last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout on the last day of June

Saudi Arabia has sent $2 billion to Pakistan's central bank, the South Asian nation's finance minister said on Tuesday, another boost for its ailing economy after an IMF bailout.

Saudi Arabia has sent $2 billion to Pakistan's central bank, the South Asian nation's finance minister said on Tuesday, another boost for its ailing economy after an IMF bailout.

"I thank Saudi Arabia on behalf of the prime minister and army chief," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in a recorded video statement.

"I thank Saudi Arabia on behalf of the prime minister and army chief," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in a recorded video statement.

Saudi Arabia pledged the money and then waited for the aid package from the International Monetary Fund to go ahead before depositing it with the State Bank of Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia pledged the money and then waited for the aid package from the International Monetary Fund to go ahead before depositing it with the State Bank of Pakistan.

The financial support will help to shore up the central bank's depleted foreign exchange reserves, which had dipped to cover barely a month of controlled imports.

The financial support will help to shore up the central bank's depleted foreign exchange reserves, which had dipped to cover barely a month of controlled imports.

Islamabad secured a last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout on the last day of June.

Islamabad secured a last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout on the last day of June.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 01:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.