Saudi Arabia shuts Riyadh airport until October 17 after attacks: Why Houthi missiles are getting through

Saudi Arabia has extended the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport until October 17 after deadly attacks blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels disrupted flights and raised questions about the kingdom’s ability to defend critical infrastructure.
The airport has been shut since Saturday’s attack, which reportedly killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.
A further attack on Sunday killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others.
Quick answers to key questions
Saudi authorities extended the closure after deadly attacks attributed to the Houthis killed and injured people and disrupted airport operations. Terminals, radar and communications equipment were also reported damaged.
An initial investigation indicates that multiple drones may have preceded cruise and ballistic missiles, complicating detection and response. The precise sequence and reasons the weapons reached their targets remain under investigation.
Drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles have different speeds and flight profiles, making simultaneous threats difficult to track and intercept. Limited interceptor supplies and the challenge of defending a vast territory add pressure.
Aircraft avoided Riyadh while the airport was closed, and flights were diverted or cancelled. Flights continued to land at Jeddah, while cancellations across Saudi airports reached 46.4%, according to figures cited in the article.
The articles report aviation warnings about flying over parts of Saudi Arabia and advise passengers to consult their governments’ travel guidance. An airline’s decision to operate a route is not, by itself, a guarantee that it is safe.
The strikes have highlighted the growing capabilities of the Houthis’ missile and drone arsenal and the challenges facing Saudi Arabia despite its advanced air defence systems, as attacks reach deep inside Saudi territory.
The Houthis, an Iran-backed movement that seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, have expanded their military capabilities over the past decade. Their drones and missiles have reached targets as far away as Israel, while repeated cross-border attacks have threatened Saudi territory and infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia’s airports are strategically important, connecting the kingdom to international travel, trade and commerce. Riyadh is a major political and economic centre, making attacks on its transport infrastructure particularly disruptive.
The attacks come amid wider regional tensions that have also threatened shipping routes and energy supplies. The Bab al-Mandab strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, is a key route for global trade and energy shipments.
Further escalation involving the Houthis could add to regional security and shipping at risks amid the Hormuz crisis.
An initial investigation into the Riyadh airport attack indicates that the Houthis used multiple drones before launching a combination of cruise and ballistic missiles, according to two regional officials cited by the Associated Press.
The drones may have helped pave the way for the missiles, complicating the task of Saudi air defence systems. One official cited by AP said investigators were also examining why the systems did not provide earlier warning of the attack, in which the weapons travelled more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) to reach Riyadh.
The Houthis possess ballistic missiles and systems capable of changing direction during flight, which can make interception more difficult. The precise sequence of events and reasons the weapons reached their targets remain under investigation.
Saudi Arabia operates advanced, multilayered air defence systems, including US-supplied Patriot and THAAD systems.
However, several factors can complicate efforts to stop sustained attacks.
An aviation source who oversees Gulf flights told AFP that Saudi authorities had informed airlines the suspension would last at least until Thursday.
The source cited in the report also said terminals 3 and 4, radar and communications equipment had been damaged.
The airport’s closure has since been extended until October 17.
Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed aircraft avoiding Riyadh on Monday, although flights continued to cross Saudi airspace and land at Jeddah, a major aviation hub on the kingdom’s western coast.
Cancellations across Saudi airports reached 46.4%, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium cited by Reuters.
“This level of sustained intense attack on civil aviation is unprecedented,” Mark Zee, founder of aviation safety advisory group OPSGROUP, told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia has reportedly approached friendly countries for air defence deployments and other assistance.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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