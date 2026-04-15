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Saudi Arabia steps in with $3 Billion to help Pakistan meet UAE debt repayment

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that Saudi Arabia has pledged $3 billion in fresh support and extended a $5 billion deposit rollover to help Islamabad meet an upcoming debt repayment to the UAE.

Reuters
Published15 Apr 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Farmer harvest wheat crops in the suburbs of Lahore, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday,
Farmer harvest wheat crops in the suburbs of Lahore, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday,(AP)
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Saudi Arabia will help Pakistan bridge a multibillion dollar gap in its finances linked to an upcoming debt repayment to the United Arab Emirates.

Riyadh has announced $3 billion in additional support for Pakistan and extended the rollover arrangement for an extra $5 billion deposit for a longer period, Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told reporters in Washington.

The move underlines a deepening relationship between Riyadh and Islamabad, cemented last year by a mutual defense pact treating aggression against either as an attack on both.

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"We can confirm that Saudi Arabia has agreed to a $3 billion deposit with Pakistan to support their balance of payments," a Saudi Ministry of Finance spokesperson told Reuters.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Debt Repayment
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