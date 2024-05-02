Saudi Arabia Steps Up Gaza Arrests as Israel Ties Edge Closer
Saudi Arabia has stepped up the arrest of citizens for social-media posts related to the Israel-Hamas war as the kingdom signals a readiness to agree to diplomatic relations with the Jewish state — if it commits to Palestinian statehood.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia has stepped up the arrest of citizens for social-media posts related to the Israel-Hamas war as the kingdom signals a readiness to agree to diplomatic relations with the Jewish state — if it commits to Palestinian statehood.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message