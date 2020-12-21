Subscribe
Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over covid variant fears
The country's land and sea ports will also close for a week.

Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over covid variant fears

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST PTI

The kingdoms interior ministry says the one-week flight ban may be extended 'until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear.'

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights for citizens and residents over fears about the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights for citizens and residents over fears about the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

The kingdoms interior ministry says the one-week flight ban may be extended “until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear."

The kingdoms interior ministry says the one-week flight ban may be extended "until medical information about the nature of this virus becomes clear."

The country's land and sea ports will also close for a week. The government ordered anyone who has returned from or passed through a European country over the past three months to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

The ministry added that the travel suspension will not affect the country's cargo flights and supply chains.

