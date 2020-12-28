Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights by another week over fear of new virus strain1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 01:06 PM IST
- The country will allow flights in 'exceptional cases', an interior ministry official said
- Foreigners will also be allowed to depart the kingdom and cargo movement will be permitted
In view of the new coronavirus strain, which was discovered in the United Kingdom a few days back, Saudi Arabia has extended its suspension of commercial passenger flights by at least one week and possibly two.
"An official source in the Ministry of Interior said: Extending the suspension of international flights and entering the Kingdom through land and seaports for another week," Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation stated in a tweet.
Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code
However, the country will allow flights in "exceptional cases", an interior ministry official said, as per the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Foreigners will be allowed to depart the kingdom and cargo movement will be permitted, it added.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman suspended passenger flights and banned entry and exit via their land and sea borders last week after a new strain of the novel coronavirus appeared in Britain.
Oman and Kuwait said they plan to lift the ban on December 29 and January 1, respectively.
"Saudi Arabia decided to extend the aforementioned measures for another week to continue assessing the situation and to ensure safety of citizens and expatriates," said the SPA report.
Last Sunday, health authorities said any passenger who had returned from any country where the new strain had been detected, starting from December 8, must self-isolate for 2 weeks from the date of entering the kingdom.
Earlier this month, the kingdom kicked off a Covid-19 vaccination campaign, using the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
Saudi Arabia has so far recorded more than 362,000 cases, including more than 6,000 deaths -- the highest among the Gulf Arab states -- but has also reported a high recovery rate.
