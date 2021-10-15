1 min read.Updated: 15 Oct 2021, 07:28 PM ISTReuters
The Saudi government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from October 17, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.
The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the ministry added.