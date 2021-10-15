Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from 17 Oct

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from October 17, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from October 17, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.

The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the ministry added. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the ministry added. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The authorities also canceled curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The authorities also canceled curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}