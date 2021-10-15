Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from 17 Oct

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from 17 Oct1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- The Saudi government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from October 17, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.
The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the ministry added.
The authorities also canceled curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas.
Masks are no longer mandatory at public open places while still imposed at closed venues, it added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
