Saudi Arabia to host Ukrainian peace talks in August; India, Britain, US among top invitees2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine-organized peace summit on 5-6 August, inviting major countries including India, UK, and US. Summit aims to find a way to start negotiations over Russia's war on Ukraine.
