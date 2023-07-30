Russia-Ukraine war : Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukrainian-organized peace summit on 5 and 6 August, according to several reports. Saudi Arabia has invited several major countries including India, Britain, United States among others.

A report by Wall Street Journal, confirms that Saudi Arabia is set to host talks in August about Ukraine. Saudi Arabia will invite up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, to Jeddah.

Developing countries invited to the summit include India and Brazil, the WSJ report said.

The peace summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia aims to find a way to start negotiations over Russia's war on the country, an Associated Press report stated.

The summit will be held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

Among the invitees, it is still unclear if everyone will attend the peace talk summit. However, countries that took part in a similar round of talks in Copenhagen in June are expected to do so again.

Britain, South Africa, Poland and the EU are among those who have confirmed attendance and the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to attend.

The meet, which excludes Russia is expected to bolster international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine.

Planning for the event is being overseen by Kyiv and Russia is not invited, AP reported citing an official who is familiar with the developments.

News of the summit comes after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan visited the kingdom on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's hosting of the talks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in May attended an Arab League summit in Jeddah to press those nations to back Kyiv.

Arab nations largely have remained neutral since Russia launched the war on Ukraine in February 2022, in part over their military and economic ties to Moscow.

Saudi Arabia also has maintained a close relationship with Russia as part of the OPEC group. The organization’s oil production cuts, even as Moscow’s war on Ukraine boosted energy prices, have angered Biden and American lawmakers.

But hosting such talks also help raise the profile of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has sought to reach a détente with Iran and push for a peace in the kingdom's yearslong war in Yemen.

However, ties also remain strained between Riyadh and the West over the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, which U.S. intelligence agencies assess that Prince Mohammed ordered.

(With inputs from agencies)