OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday: Report

Saudi Arabia will end most coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday, including resuming indoor dining, reopening cinemas and resuming entertainment activities and events, the state news agency SPA said on Saturday.

Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings. Social gatherings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 20 people, SPA said, citing an interior ministry source.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: The therapy is derived from the blood of people who’ve recovered from Covid, and relies on 453 different antibodies (Representational image)

Covid drug 80 times more potent than given to Donald Trump in test

4 min read . 03:05 PM IST
BMC worker in PPE Kit spray sanitiser on passenger luggage, at Dadar station, in Dadar.

Covid-19: Centre rushes high level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab

1 min read . 03:05 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Nagpur

Nitin Gadkari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Nagpur

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel being escorted by Speaker Girish Gautam, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Opposition Leader Kamal Nath and others during the Budget Session of state assembly.

Madhya Pradesh negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra

2 min read . 02:55 PM IST


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout