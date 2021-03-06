Subscribe
Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday: Report

Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday: Report

Photo: AP
1 min read . 03:23 PM IST Reuters

Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings

Saudi Arabia will end most coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday, including resuming indoor dining, reopening cinemas and resuming entertainment activities and events, the state news agency SPA said on Saturday.

Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings. Social gatherings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 20 people, SPA said, citing an interior ministry source.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

