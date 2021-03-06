Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday: Report

Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday: Report1 min read . 03:23 PM IST
Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings
Saudi Arabia will end most coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday, including resuming indoor dining, reopening cinemas and resuming entertainment activities and events, the state news agency SPA said on Saturday.
Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings. Social gatherings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 20 people, SPA said, citing an interior ministry source.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
