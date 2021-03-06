Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday: Report

Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings

Saudi Arabia will end most coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday, including resuming indoor dining, reopening cinemas and resuming entertainment activities and events, the state news agency SPA said on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

