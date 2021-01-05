Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

Those simmering tensions came to a boil in the summer of 2017, when the four countries announced their stunning blockade on Qatar and cut all transport and diplomatic links with it. The move frayed social ties, separating families who'd intermarried with Qataris. It also pushed Qatar diplomatically closer to Turkey and Iran, which both rushed to Doha's aid with food and medical supplies that had been in short supply in the first days of the embargo. Patriotic fervor swept through Qatar in support of Sheikh Tamim's resolve.