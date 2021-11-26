Saudi Arabia will lift the travel ban on people coming from six countries including India . Apart from India, passengers from Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and Indonesia will be allowed to enter the Kingdom directly from December 1, local reports suggested.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior issued directives to allow direct entry for fully vaccinated expatriates from these countries without the need to spend 14 days in transit outside their countries before entering the Kingdom, reports said.

However, they must spend five days in quarantine regardless of their vaccination status outside the Kingdom, MOI said, as quoted by local newspapers.

The MOI explained that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the Kingdom’s health authorities.

The ministry added that expatriates hoping to return to the Kingdom should undergo all health measures to ensure they are free from infection.

Earlier this year, the ban was introduced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban covered Lebanon, UAE, Egypt, Turkey, the US, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, Pakistan, South Africa, India, Indonesia and Japan. However, diplomats, medical staff, and their families were allowed to enter the Kingdom.

The travel ban also applied to travellers who transited through any of the 20 countries in the 14 days before a planned visit to the country.

Flights to and from the Kingdom were first suspended on March 14, 2020, two weeks after the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak was a pandemic.

Entry to Saudi Arabia by air, land, and sea resumed on Jan. 3, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

