Saudi Arabia to open first alcohol store in Riyadh for non-Muslim diplomats
Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh which will serve exclusively non-Muslim diplomats. The move is part of wider plans known as Vision 2030 to build a post-oil economy
RIYADH : Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh which will serve exclusively non-Muslim diplomats, according to a source familiar with the plans and a document.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message