Saudi Arabia, UAE, 7 others block proposal to snap all ties with Israel at Islamic nations' summit: Reports
Apart from cutting ties with Israel, the proposal demanded that Arab countries should ‘threaten to use oil as a means of leverage’ to achieve ceasefire in Gaza.
Saudi Arabia, considered as the de-facto leader of the Muslim world, along with its neighbour the United Arab Emirates, was among the countries that blocked a proposal moved at the Islamic-Arab summit to snap all ties with Israel, reports said.
