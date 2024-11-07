Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf desert region blanketed in snow for first time ever: Stunning photos, videos go viral

  • According to the Saudi Press Agency and many citizens, the region of Al-Jawf had never seen snowfall but the region received its very first sugar dusting this week, following which a chilly spell of snow now blankets the mountainous area.

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf region covered in snow.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region covered in snow. (X)

Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf region registered its name in the history books after experiencing snowfall. One may call it a climate change effect, but for others, its more than a miracle.

According to the Saudi Press Agency and many citizens, the region of Al-Jawf had never seen snowfall but the region received its very first sugar dusting this week, following which a chilly spell of snow now blankets the mountainous area.

Also Read | Sahara Desert sees a surprising burst of greenery, NASA shares stunning images

The Saudi Press Agency that the snowfall was part of a larger weather pattern which included heavy rains, hail, and the creation of waterfalls. Authorities now expect these conditions may lead to a vibrant spring and further help in growth of seasonal flowers and aromatic plants enhancing the region’s natural beauty.

Not an isolated case:

Though some may believe this is the only place, and for the first time, the region experienced snowfall, there is one place that regularly gets snowfall—the northern region of Tabuk. This area, perched at more than 2,600 meters above sea level, annually sees snowfall—a rare phenomenon in a country known for its arid landscapes.

Also Read | Indian man dies of dehydration in Saudi Arabia’s desert after GPS failure

Tabuk’s cool winters make it a seasonal destination for tourists from within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries who arrive to enjoy its picturesque, snow-covered landscapes every year.

Videos and pictures go viral:

With the unnatural incident, people have shared the images on social media, and they have gone viral

Posting the images and videos, one wrote, “Northern Saudi Arabia: Snow blankets the desert after heavy rains and hail. Just yesterday, winter transformed the mountainous landscape. Yes, this is normal. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have well-known weather modification programs.”

Another wrote, “Only in Saudi Arabia, you will see snow above desert and people praying over it.”

A third commented, “Hail , Saudi Arabia”

A fouth shared the spectacular images and videos. Mohammad Wasim wrote, “First time in history Saudi Arabian desert turns into winter wonderland after first-ever snowfall. For the first time in recorded history Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region experienced snowfall turning the dry desert into a winter scene.”

Also Read | How a 52-year-old trained for a tough ultra marathon in the Sahara

Weather warnings issues:

Meanwhile, the Saudi weather department has issued warnings for severe conditions in the upcoming days, predicting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hail, and strong winds in the region. Warning related to precautions due to the unusual weather have also been issued.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldSaudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf desert region blanketed in snow for first time ever: Stunning photos, videos go viral

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.90
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    300.20
    03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.55%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    262.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.11%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    Welspun Corp share price

    798.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    24.55 (3.17%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.50
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    2 (1.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.00
    03:57 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.59%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.35
    03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.9 (-8.46%)

    Trent share price

    6,498.45
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -454.6 (-6.54%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,658.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.95 (-6.27%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,776.95
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -101.8 (-5.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    535.60
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.05 (7.86%)

    KEC International share price

    1,050.30
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    74.8 (7.67%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

    192.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    11.45 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.00-1,790.00
      Chennai
      78,581.00-1,790.00
      Delhi
      78,733.00-1,790.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.00-1,790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.