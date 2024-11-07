Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf desert region blanketed in snow for first time ever: Stunning photos, videos go viral

Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf region registered its name in the history books after experiencing snowfall. One may call it a climate change effect, but for others, its more than a miracle.

According to the Saudi Press Agency and many citizens, the region of Al-Jawf had never seen snowfall but the region received its very first sugar dusting this week, following which a chilly spell of snow now blankets the mountainous area.

The Saudi Press Agency that the snowfall was part of a larger weather pattern which included heavy rains, hail, and the creation of waterfalls. Authorities now expect these conditions may lead to a vibrant spring and further help in growth of seasonal flowers and aromatic plants enhancing the region’s natural beauty.

Not an isolated case: Though some may believe this is the only place, and for the first time, the region experienced snowfall, there is one place that regularly gets snowfall—the northern region of Tabuk. This area, perched at more than 2,600 meters above sea level, annually sees snowfall—a rare phenomenon in a country known for its arid landscapes.

Tabuk’s cool winters make it a seasonal destination for tourists from within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries who arrive to enjoy its picturesque, snow-covered landscapes every year.

Videos and pictures go viral: With the unnatural incident, people have shared the images on social media, and they have gone viral

Posting the images and videos, one wrote, “Northern Saudi Arabia: Snow blankets the desert after heavy rains and hail. Just yesterday, winter transformed the mountainous landscape. Yes, this is normal. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have well-known weather modification programs.”

Another wrote, “Only in Saudi Arabia, you will see snow above desert and people praying over it.”

A third commented, “Hail , Saudi Arabia”

A fouth shared the spectacular images and videos. Mohammad Wasim wrote, “First time in history Saudi Arabian desert turns into winter wonderland after first-ever snowfall. For the first time in recorded history Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region experienced snowfall turning the dry desert into a winter scene.”

