Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed concerns over the health condition of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation, reported CNN quoting Saudi news agency SPA.

Following tests, King Salman, 88, was found to have inflammation for which he is currently receiving antibiotic treatment in Jeddah.

“Deeply concerned about the reports of the health of His Majesty @KingSalman bin Abdulaziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I join the people of India in wishing him a speedy and full recovery," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has been the King of Saudi Arabia since the death of King Abdullah in 2015.

King Salman underwent surgery in 2020 to remove his gallbladder, reported ANI.

Reports said that Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, has reschedule a planned trip to Japan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trip set to start Monday was to have been the crown prince’s first visit to Japan since 2019.

The crown prince had also planned to visit Japan in late 2022, but the trip was canceled shortly before he was scheduled to arrive.

Saudi Arabia and Japan will go ahead with a business forum on Tuesday in Tokyo, with Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih attending from the kingdom’s side, according to Japan’s trade ministry, reported Bloomberg.

MBS, who handles most day-to-day affairs in the kingdom, is next in line to the throne.

"Saudi Arabia informed the Japanese government that due to the health condition of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed's visit to Japan, which had been scheduled to begin on the 20th, had to be postponed," reported Reuters quoting Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a news conference in Tokyo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

