Saudi Aramco Abqaiq oil facility on fire: Riyadh blames drone attack

A satellite image released by the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2 programme showed smoke rising from an oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on July 27. The image surfaced after the Houthis announced they had targeted multiple oil supply and transport sites in the kingdom.

The image could not independently confirm the cause of the smoke or the extent of any damage at the facility.

Houthis announce new attack on Saudi oil infrastructure Earlier, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed that it had launched fresh attacks targeting sensitive crude oil supply and transport facilities linking eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea export hub of Yanbu, escalating pressure on the kingdom's energy infrastructure despite a pause in direct fighting between the United States and Iran.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the operation was carried out in response to what the group described as Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace. The group did not provide details on the extent of the damage, while Saudi state oil giant Aramco did not immediately comment on the claim.

Saudi Arabia reports drone interceptions Saudi Arabia earlier said it intercepted drones targeting petroleum facilities, including sites near the capital Riyadh. According to Saudi authorities, the drones were launched from Iraq by Iran-backed armed groups, and Riyadh said it reserved the right to respond.

Separately, Jordan reported shooting down two drones, while Iraqi security officials said several drone attacks were recorded in northern Iraq. Authorities did not identify who launched those drones.

Oil infrastructure under renewed pressure The Houthis have increasingly focused on Saudi Arabia's oil export network after Riyadh rerouted crude shipments through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu to bypass disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Last week, the Iran-backed group threatened to blockade Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea, expanding risks to another critical global energy corridor after months of disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, saying it will continue protecting shipping lanes and critical infrastructure.

US-Iran military pause eases oil prices The latest Houthi claims came as the United States and Iran maintained a pause in direct military attacks after nearly two weeks of escalating conflict.

US President Donald Trump said Washington was engaged in "very deep talks with Iran" but warned he remained prepared for "strong military action" if diplomacy failed.

The easing of direct hostilities helped push Brent crude prices down about 6.5% on Monday to just above $90 a barrel after prices briefly climbed above $100 last week during the height of the conflict.

Iran, however, said it has not requested renewed negotiations with Washington, although officials acknowledged that messages continue to be exchanged through mediators.

Strait of Hormuz remains flashpoint Iran insists it continues to control navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes, despite the current pause in fighting.

Iranian state media reported that six vessels attempting to transit the waterway without Tehran's permission were turned back on Monday, with one reportedly involved in an unspecified "incident."

The dispute over navigation through Hormuz remains one of the key unresolved issues between Washington and Tehran and continues to pose risks to global energy supplies even as diplomatic efforts continue.

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