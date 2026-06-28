Saudi Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura leaves 14 dead; cause unknown

Fourteen people were killed on Sunday after a helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, the Saudi state news agency reported. All 14 killed in the crash were Saudi citizens.

Aramco had resumed crude oil loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after they were halted for nearly four months.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy, in a statement, said that a helicopter belonging to Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura at 6 AM ADT (2:30 PM IST) “The accident resulted in the death of all its passengers, numbering 14, all of whom are Saudi citizens.”

The reasons for the Saudi Aramco helicopter crash are unknown, the agency said. Investigation is ongoing. "Investigations are underway, with the participation of relevant authorities, to determine the causes of the helicopter crash," it said.

The Ministry of Energy also extended its “sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed in the crash”.

What is Ras Tanura? Ras Tanura sea island is a highly strategic city and peninsula located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia along the Persian Gulf. It serves as a critical global energy hub and is primarily known for housing the massive operations of Saudi Aramco.

The city features the oldest and largest domestic oil refinery in the nation, as well as a vital marine terminal that exports a large share of the global crude supply.

Additionally, Ras Tanura is home to Najmah, a large residential compound built specifically for Aramco employees. Because of its immense role in global energy, it remains a heavily guarded site.

Saudi Arabia is ramping up oil exports Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, has joined ‌a rush to move cargoes after Middle East producers ramped up oil and gas output and exports ahead of an interim deal to halt the war between the United States and Iran.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Saudi Arabia was reopening its Persian Gulf ports that were shuttered by the Iran war, and increasing loadings at Red Sea outlets it has used to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.