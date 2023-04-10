Home / News / World /  Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in May: Report
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in May: Report

1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:49 AM IST Reuters
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (REUTERS)Premium
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (REUTERS)

Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, despite the extra output cut announced by the oil majors earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a third month in May after the OPEC group planned to further reduce their production by 1.16 million barrels-per-day from May to the rest of the year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

