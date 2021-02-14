Subscribe
Saudi coalition says destroyed drones in attack Houthis say hit airport
Smoke billows during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebel fighters in al-Jadaan area about 50 kilometres northwest of Marib in central Yemen on February 11, 2021

Saudi coalition says destroyed drones in attack Houthis say hit airport

1 min read . 06:37 PM IST Lisa Barrington , Reuters

A spokesman for the Saudi coalition said the drones had been fired by the Houthis towards civilian targets in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, close to Abha

DUBAI : A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said it destroyed two explosives fired into Saudi Arabia on Sunday afternoon in an attack the Houthis said hit Abha airport in the kingdom's south.

A spokesman for the coalition said the drones had been fired by the Houthis towards civilian targets in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, close to Abha.

A military spokesman for the Iran-aligned Houthi group said two drones launched on Sunday afternoon by its forces had struck Saudi Arabia's Abha airport.

This is the fifth such attack in four days, all of which the Houthis say struck an airfield or base in southern Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday Riyadh said an attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at Abha airport.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis. UN officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war which the UN says has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

