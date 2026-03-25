Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pushes Trump to continue Iran war: Report

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, has urged Donald Trump to continue the war against Iran, calling it a “historic opportunity” to reshape the Middle East, according to a report by The New York Times citing people briefed on the discussions.

In recent conversations, the Saudi leader conveyed that Washington should press ahead toward dismantling Iran’s hardline government, the report said.

‘Historic opportunity’ to reshape region Prince Mohammed has reportedly argued that Iran poses a long-term threat to Gulf nations and that only a change in leadership in Tehran can eliminate that risk.

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He has also pushed for targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure and, in some discussions, even floated the idea of deploying ground forces, according to the news report citing sources familiar with US briefings.

Saudi Arabia fears that a failed Iranian state could create greater instability and pose a direct security threat to the kingdom, the NYT reported.

US, Saudi officials wary of prolonged war Despite the push for continued pressure, officials in both Washington and Riyadh are concerned about the risks of a prolonged conflict.

According to the news outlet, there are fears Iran could intensify attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, potentially dragging the United States into a prolonged military engagement.

Saudi denial of escalation push Saudi officials have rejected claims that the crown prince is advocating for an extended war.

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“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported a peaceful resolution to this conflict, even before it began,” the Saudi government said in a statement, as quoted by the outlet.

“Our primary concern today is to defend ourselves from the daily attacks on our people and our civilian infrastructure,” it added.

Economic and energy stakes The war has severely disrupted oil markets, particularly due to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor.

Iranian drone and missile attacks have targeted oil facilities, adding pressure on Saudi Arabia’s economy and its broader Vision 2030 ambitions.