Saudi fighter jets escort Donald Trump’s Air Force One into Riyadh — Watch the moment

Trump’s arrival was marked by a dramatic aerial escort from six Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets as Air Force One entered Saudi airspace. The jets flew in close formation—three on each wing—for the final 30 minutes of the flight, in a highly symbolic show of solidarity.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted footage of the flyby on X, writing, “Thank you for the escort, and having President Trump’s back—We all appreciate it. See you on the ground shortly, THANK YOU!!!”

Lavender carpet and coffee ceremony Upon touchdown at King Khalid International Airport, Trump was greeted on the tarmac by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two walked a lavender carpet to a reception area, where they partook in a traditional Arabic coffee ceremony.

Trump was accompanied by several high-level officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Packed agenda The President’s Tuesday itinerary included a speech at a high-profile investor forum featuring tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman. A state dinner and meetings with top Saudi officials were also on the agenda.

Trump’s warm reception stood in contrast to the more reserved 2022 visit by former President Joe Biden, whose fist bump with the crown prince was widely scrutinised due to strained relations following the US intelligence community’s conclusion that Prince Mohammed had ordered the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Business interests and diplomatic optics Trump’s current Middle East tour includes stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where the Trump Organisation—run by his sons—is developing several luxury real estate ventures. These include a high-rise in Jeddah, a hotel in Dubai, and a golf course complex in Qatar.

This trip also marks a symbolic return to Riyadh, the site of Trump’s first foreign visit as president in 2017. With promises of massive Saudi investment in the US and close business ties, the tour underscores the intersection of Trump’s political and private interests on the global stage.

