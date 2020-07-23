Home >News >world >Saudi king, 84, undergoes surgery to remove gallbladder
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (REUTERS)
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (REUTERS)

Saudi king, 84, undergoes surgery to remove gallbladder

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2020, 06:26 PM IST AP

Surgeons at Riyadh's King Faisal Specialist Hospital operated on King Salman, describing the procedure as a laparoscopic surgery, a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons' work

DUBAI : Saudi Arabia's King Salman underwent a successful surgery that removed his gallbladder, the kingdom said Thursday, just days after being admitted to the hospital over an inflammation of the organ.

Surgeons at Riyadh's King Faisal Specialist Hospital operated on the king, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, describing the procedure as a laparoscopic surgery. That's a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons' work.

King Salman will remain at the hospital for some time to recover and be observed by doctors, the report said, citing a statement from the Saudi royal court.

The king thanked all his well-wishers, the report said.

King Salman has been in power since January 2015. He is considered the last Saudi monarch of his generation of brothers who have held power since the death of their father and founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (REUTERS)

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups

1 min read . 20 Jul 2020
Saudi Arabia has already taken unprecedented measures to support its finances, including tripling value-added tax, increasing import fees, and canceling some benefits for government workers. (REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia explores asset sales, income tax to shore up its economy

2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout