Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Saudi king, 84, undergoes surgery to remove gallbladder
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi king, 84, undergoes surgery to remove gallbladder

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST AP

Surgeons at Riyadh's King Faisal Specialist Hospital operated on King Salman, describing the procedure as a laparoscopic surgery, a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons' work

DUBAI : Saudi Arabia's King Salman underwent a successful surgery that removed his gallbladder, the kingdom said Thursday, just days after being admitted to the hospital over an inflammation of the organ.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman underwent a successful surgery that removed his gallbladder, the kingdom said Thursday, just days after being admitted to the hospital over an inflammation of the organ.

Surgeons at Riyadh's King Faisal Specialist Hospital operated on the king, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, describing the procedure as a laparoscopic surgery. That's a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons' work.

Surgeons at Riyadh's King Faisal Specialist Hospital operated on the king, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, describing the procedure as a laparoscopic surgery. That's a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons' work.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

King Salman will remain at the hospital for some time to recover and be observed by doctors, the report said, citing a statement from the Saudi royal court.

The king thanked all his well-wishers, the report said.

King Salman has been in power since January 2015. He is considered the last Saudi monarch of his generation of brothers who have held power since the death of their father and founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated