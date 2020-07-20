Home >News >world >Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been admitted to King Faisal Specialist hospital in the capital Riyadh for medical checkups, the state news agency reported early on Monday.

The king has been admitted for inflammation of the gallbladder, Cholecystitis, the state news agency said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

