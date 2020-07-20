Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
The king has been admitted for inflammation of the gallbladder
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The king has been admitted for inflammation of the gallbladder
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been admitted to King Faisal Specialist hospital in the capital Riyadh for medical checkups, the state news agency reported early on Monday.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been admitted to King Faisal Specialist hospital in the capital Riyadh for medical checkups, the state news agency reported early on Monday.
The king has been admitted for inflammation of the gallbladder, Cholecystitis, the state news agency said.
The king has been admitted for inflammation of the gallbladder, Cholecystitis, the state news agency said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated