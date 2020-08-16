Home >News >World >Saudi-led coalition downs ballistic missile aimed at kingdom: Report
Representative image (AFP)
Representative image (AFP)

Saudi-led coalition downs ballistic missile aimed at kingdom: Report

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 09:10 PM IST Reuters

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said it had intercepted and downed a ballistic missile launched towards civilian targets in southern Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Sunday in a statement carried by state news agency SPA that it had intercepted and downed a ballistic missile launched towards civilian targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.

Al Masirah TV, run by the Iran-aligned Houthis, said on Sunday that Saudi-led coalition air strikes had damaged fuel tanks in a factory in Houthi-held territory.

On Thursday the coalition said it had intercepted and downed an armed drone and two ballistic missiles launched towards southern Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore the Yemeni government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by Houthi forces. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Russia also plans to conduct clinical trials of its covid vaccine in the Philippines and Brazil as well.

Russia says Saudi Arabia, UAE will test its covid vaccine

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
The test was conducted overnight in central Israel, jointly with the US Missile Defense Agency. (VIA REUTERS)

Israel successfully tests advanced missile defense system

1 min read . 13 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout