Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed two explosive drones fired by Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday it intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

There was no comment from the Houthi movement about the two incidents reported by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, which cited a coalition spokesman.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

