Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1. Romarinho had given Al-Ittihad the lead after just 15 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo had a clear shot at goal in the first half but could not score. If Ronaldo had not flubbed his lines at that critical juncture, according to manager Rudi Garcia, the result might have been different.

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia told reporters after the match.

The 67th-minute goal by Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca was insufficient to erase Al Ittihad's two first-half goals from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah. Adding the third three minutes into stoppage time was Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti.

The French manager’s blame was not the only one waiting for the Portuguese star after the match. He was booed by Al-Ittihad fans after the defeat as well.

Watch: Keylor Navas punches Cristiano Ronaldo in face, bruised CR7 scores immediately after

Al-Nassr's sole goal scorer was Anderson Talisca. On the other hand, Romarinho, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti and Abderrazak Hamdallah helped Al-Ittihad go to the tournament's final. At the conclusion of the game, Al-Ittihad supporters could be heard booing Ronaldo while chanting the name of Argentine legend Lionel Messi. Social media users posted a video of a stadium filled with supporters chanting "Messi, Messi".

🐕 شاهد كيف ودعت جماهير #الاتحاد لاعب فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدو #الاتحاد_النصر pic.twitter.com/7NVR73VEbc — قصي نقادي (@Qusay_itfc) January 26, 2023

Ronaldo had a couple of scoring opportunities during the semi-final game but was unable to take advantage of them since he was marked by two opposing defenders. Al-Ittihad were able to manage Ronaldo, thanks to the man-marking, which ultimately proved to be essential as they won the match.

Also Read: How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr: Live-streaming details, time, schedule

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a few scoring opportunities, but the Al Ittihad defence kept him in check for the majority of the game. Al Nassr will travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3.

Earlier on January 24, Al Nassr said they were positive that Cristiano Ronaldo would finish his career with the Saudi Pro League club. They did not rule out extending the striker's enormous deal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author