Saudi manager blames Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr elimination; CR7 taunted with Messi chants2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of scoring opportunities during the semi-final game but was unable to take advantage of them.
Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1. Romarinho had given Al-Ittihad the lead after just 15 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo had a clear shot at goal in the first half but could not score. If Ronaldo had not flubbed his lines at that critical juncture, according to manager Rudi Garcia, the result might have been different.
