Saudi manager blames Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr elimination; CR7 taunted with Messi chants2 min read . 08:39 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of scoring opportunities during the semi-final game but was unable to take advantage of them.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of scoring opportunities during the semi-final game but was unable to take advantage of them.
Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1. Romarinho had given Al-Ittihad the lead after just 15 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo had a clear shot at goal in the first half but could not score. If Ronaldo had not flubbed his lines at that critical juncture, according to manager Rudi Garcia, the result might have been different.
Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1. Romarinho had given Al-Ittihad the lead after just 15 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo had a clear shot at goal in the first half but could not score. If Ronaldo had not flubbed his lines at that critical juncture, according to manager Rudi Garcia, the result might have been different.
"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia told reporters after the match.
"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia told reporters after the match.
The 67th-minute goal by Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca was insufficient to erase Al Ittihad's two first-half goals from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah. Adding the third three minutes into stoppage time was Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti.
The 67th-minute goal by Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca was insufficient to erase Al Ittihad's two first-half goals from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah. Adding the third three minutes into stoppage time was Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti.
The French manager’s blame was not the only one waiting for the Portuguese star after the match. He was booed by Al-Ittihad fans after the defeat as well.
The French manager’s blame was not the only one waiting for the Portuguese star after the match. He was booed by Al-Ittihad fans after the defeat as well.
Al-Nassr's sole goal scorer was Anderson Talisca. On the other hand, Romarinho, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti and Abderrazak Hamdallah helped Al-Ittihad go to the tournament's final. At the conclusion of the game, Al-Ittihad supporters could be heard booing Ronaldo while chanting the name of Argentine legend Lionel Messi. Social media users posted a video of a stadium filled with supporters chanting "Messi, Messi".
Al-Nassr's sole goal scorer was Anderson Talisca. On the other hand, Romarinho, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti and Abderrazak Hamdallah helped Al-Ittihad go to the tournament's final. At the conclusion of the game, Al-Ittihad supporters could be heard booing Ronaldo while chanting the name of Argentine legend Lionel Messi. Social media users posted a video of a stadium filled with supporters chanting "Messi, Messi".
Ronaldo had a couple of scoring opportunities during the semi-final game but was unable to take advantage of them since he was marked by two opposing defenders. Al-Ittihad were able to manage Ronaldo, thanks to the man-marking, which ultimately proved to be essential as they won the match.
Ronaldo had a couple of scoring opportunities during the semi-final game but was unable to take advantage of them since he was marked by two opposing defenders. Al-Ittihad were able to manage Ronaldo, thanks to the man-marking, which ultimately proved to be essential as they won the match.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a few scoring opportunities, but the Al Ittihad defence kept him in check for the majority of the game. Al Nassr will travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a few scoring opportunities, but the Al Ittihad defence kept him in check for the majority of the game. Al Nassr will travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3.
Earlier on January 24, Al Nassr said they were positive that Cristiano Ronaldo would finish his career with the Saudi Pro League club. They did not rule out extending the striker's enormous deal.
Earlier on January 24, Al Nassr said they were positive that Cristiano Ronaldo would finish his career with the Saudi Pro League club. They did not rule out extending the striker's enormous deal.