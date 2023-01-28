Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1. Romarinho had given Al-Ittihad the lead after just 15 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo had a clear shot at goal in the first half but could not score. If Ronaldo had not flubbed his lines at that critical juncture, according to manager Rudi Garcia, the result might have been different.

