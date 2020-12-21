Saudi, Oman halt international flights, close borders for a week over mutant Covid-191 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 05:17 PM IST
Saudi Arabia and Oman halted international flights and closed their borders for a week over fears about the fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus
Saudi Arabia and Oman halted international flights and closed their borders for a week over fears about the fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus.
State-run Saudi Press Agency said the kingdom may extend the suspension for another week depending on the nature of the virus spread. Oman halted passenger traffic through its air, land and sea ports for a week starting Tuesday, but freight services are exempt from the ban.
Russia reports record jump in new coronavirus cases1 min read . 05:35 PM IST
Electric two-wheeler domestic sales expected to decline 15-17% in FY21: Icra2 min read . 05:35 PM IST
Govt unveils new electricity rules, says power system is for consumers4 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Bentley Motors loses trademark appeal against Bentley Clothing3 min read . 05:31 PM IST
Also Read | Inside the rumble in India’s coding jungle
The UK has warned that the new virus strain is “out of control," prompting countries including France and Germany to suspend travel from Britain. United Arab Emirates-based Air Arabia PJSC said on Monday it will halt flights from Morocco to the UK until further notice.
Saudi Arabia, which has reported about 361,000 cases and 6,122 deaths, began lifting coronavirus lockdowns from May. Officials had not imposed any new restrictions since then, and the country has so far avoided another wave of infections.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.