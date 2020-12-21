OPEN APP
1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 05:17 PM IST Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia and Oman halted international flights and closed their borders for a week over fears about the fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus

Saudi Arabia and Oman halted international flights and closed their borders for a week over fears about the fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus.

State-run Saudi Press Agency said the kingdom may extend the suspension for another week depending on the nature of the virus spread. Oman halted passenger traffic through its air, land and sea ports for a week starting Tuesday, but freight services are exempt from the ban.

Also Read | Inside the rumble in India’s coding jungle

The UK has warned that the new virus strain is “out of control," prompting countries including France and Germany to suspend travel from Britain. United Arab Emirates-based Air Arabia PJSC said on Monday it will halt flights from Morocco to the UK until further notice.

Saudi Arabia, which has reported about 361,000 cases and 6,122 deaths, began lifting coronavirus lockdowns from May. Officials had not imposed any new restrictions since then, and the country has so far avoided another wave of infections.

