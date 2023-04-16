Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm

Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 08:32 PM IST
- Saudi Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., acknowledged the shares going to Sanabil. It said the Saudi government remains the oil firm's biggest shareholder, with over 90% of its stock.
Saudi Arabia's crown prince announced Sunday the transfer of a 4% stake of the oil giant Saudi Aramco to a subsidiary of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, further boosting its coffers as the kingdom tries to expand its economy beyond oil.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×