Saudi Ramadan restrictions: Muslims get upset as there’ll be no prayer broadcasts, iftar in mosques2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 01:21 PM IST
New guidelines include prohibitions on the use of loudspeakers, prayer broadcasts and iftar in mosques.
The Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry recently announced new rules for Ramadan that have upset many Muslims worldwide. According to analyst Sami Hamdi, these changes represent a move towards a new Saudi identity that doesn't prioritise Islam as a major pillar. Hamdi expressed this opinion on Twitter, stating that "MBS is pushing Islam out of public life".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×