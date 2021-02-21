OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights
This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. ( Photo: AP)
This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. ( Photo: AP)

Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 03:14 PM IST Reema Alothman

Saudi Arabian women can be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to reports. Some additional criteria have been added for female applicants

Women in Saudi Arabia can trade their abayas for military uniforms on Sunday as the kingdom opens up the armed forces to female recruits.

Saudi Arabian women can be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to Arab News. Some additional criteria have been added for female applicants.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Medical staff prepares a dose of covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AP

Covid-19 cases rising in India, says government

3 min read . 03:10 PM IST
All govt and private schools in Puducherry will remain shut for students of classes 1 to 9 tomorrow.

Puducherry: Schools to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9

1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative for Covid-19

2 min read . 03:02 PM IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee addresses a public rally

CBI summons wife of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in coal smuggling case

1 min read . 02:44 PM IST

This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. The plan was first announced in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout