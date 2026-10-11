Saudi-led coalition says new attack at Riyadh airport day after strike killed 12, including one Indian: Details here.

A fresh attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport sparked a fire at Terminal 4 on Sunday, a day after a deadly strike killed 12 people and injured more than 300. One Indian national who was injured in Saturday’s attack has since died, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, while 10 other Indians remain injured.
One Indian national has died and 10 others remain injured following the deadly attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X on Sunday, as Saudi Arabia reported a fresh attack that caused a fire at the airport a day after a strike killed 12 people.
“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance (sic),” Jaishankar wrote.
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A fresh attack on Sunday sparked a fire at Terminal 4, a day after a strike at the airport killed 12 people and injured more than 300.
The strike was reported to have killed 12 people and injured more than 300. An Indian national who was injured later died, according to India’s External Affairs Minister.
One Indian national died from injuries sustained in the attack, and 10 other Indians remained injured. The Indian Embassy said it was assisting the family and arranging repatriation of the deceased’s remains.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen for the attack.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also confirmed the death, saying the Indian national had succumbed to injuries sustained in the 10 October attack. It said it was in contact with the family and would provide assistance with the repatriation of the deceased’s mortal remains.
They wrote, “Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains (sic).”
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen reported a new incident at Riyadh airport on Sunday, saying an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 and caused a fire. The report came a day after the deadly attack on the airport, which forced authorities to suspend operations while damage and safety assessments were carried out.
The latest incident has added to concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure, with the airport having faced multiple attacks in the space of a week. Reuters reported that Saturday’s assault was the deadliest attack of its kind in the kingdom in more than a decade.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement renewed its warning on Sunday to airlines, airport employees and travellers, urging them to stay away from Saudi airports and airspace. The group said the warning did not apply to airports in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
The warning comes amid escalating fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. Saudi Arabia has supported a military campaign against the group, deepening tensions across the region.
The attacks have also prompted international concern over the targeting of civilian infrastructure. India strongly condemned the repeated strikes on Riyadh’s airport, describing attacks that cause civilian casualties and damage as unacceptable and calling for them to stop immediately. New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and offered condolences to the families of those killed.
As the situation develops, the Indian Embassy has said it remains in contact with local authorities and hospitals to monitor the condition of the injured nationals and assist those affected by the attack.
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