Saudi-led coalition says new attack at Riyadh airport day after strike killed 12, including one Indian: Details here.

A fresh attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport sparked a fire at Terminal 4 on Sunday, a day after a deadly strike killed 12 people and injured more than 300. One Indian national who was injured in Saturday’s attack has since died, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, while 10 other Indians remain injured.

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Riyadh airport attacked one day after deadly strike One Indian national has died and 10 others remain injured following the deadly attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X on Sunday, as Saudi Arabia reported a fresh attack that caused a fire at the airport a day after a strike killed 12 people.

“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance (sic),” Jaishankar wrote.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened in the latest attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport? ⌵ A fresh attack on Sunday sparked a fire at Terminal 4, a day after a strike at the airport killed 12 people and injured more than 300. 2 How many people were killed and injured in the October 10 Riyadh airport attack? ⌵ The strike was reported to have killed 12 people and injured more than 300. An Indian national who was injured later died, according to India’s External Affairs Minister. 3 What happened to Indian nationals injured in the Riyadh airport attack? ⌵ One Indian national died from injuries sustained in the attack, and 10 other Indians remained injured. The Indian Embassy said it was assisting the family and arranging repatriation of the deceased’s remains. 4 Who did the Saudi-led coalition blame for the Riyadh airport attack? ⌵ The Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen for the attack.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also confirmed the death, saying the Indian national had succumbed to injuries sustained in the 10 October attack. It said it was in contact with the family and would provide assistance with the repatriation of the deceased’s mortal remains.

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They wrote, “Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains (sic).”

Hayat Oiwda, left, and Wissam Owaida, the sister and the nephew of Buthaina Ahmad Oweida, the Syrian woman who died in yesterday's attack on the Riyadh airport, mourn her death at her family house on her hometown of Hafasraja, in Idlib province, Syria, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)

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Fresh attack sparks fire at Terminal 4 The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen reported a new incident at Riyadh airport on Sunday, saying an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 and caused a fire. The report came a day after the deadly attack on the airport, which forced authorities to suspend operations while damage and safety assessments were carried out.

The latest incident has added to concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure, with the airport having faced multiple attacks in the space of a week. Reuters reported that Saturday’s assault was the deadliest attack of its kind in the kingdom in more than a decade.

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NEWS USE ONLY. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. Verification lines: The location was verified as Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from the airport buildings, light poles, and painted tarmac markings which matched satellite imagery. Coordinates: 24.952651844496998, 46.70783371105999 Smoke was seen rising from a stationary aircraft at Riyadh airport on Thursday, according to a witness and three people briefed on the matter. There was no immediate official confirmation from Saudi authorities on the reported incident. No versions of the video were found posted online before October 8.

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Houthis renew warning to airlines and travelers Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement renewed its warning on Sunday to airlines, airport employees and travellers, urging them to stay away from Saudi airports and airspace. The group said the warning did not apply to airports in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The warning comes amid escalating fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. Saudi Arabia has supported a military campaign against the group, deepening tensions across the region.

The attacks have also prompted international concern over the targeting of civilian infrastructure. India strongly condemned the repeated strikes on Riyadh’s airport, describing attacks that cause civilian casualties and damage as unacceptable and calling for them to stop immediately. New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and offered condolences to the families of those killed.

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As the situation develops, the Indian Embassy has said it remains in contact with local authorities and hospitals to monitor the condition of the injured nationals and assist those affected by the attack.