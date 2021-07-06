Saudis may work longer, pay more to fill pension fund gap

The government -- faced with an estimated actuarial gap of 800 billion riyals ($213 billion) at the state-controlled pension fund -- is weighing proposals to increase the retirement age, according to three people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified to discuss confidential deliberations. It could also require workers to contribute more of their salaries to the General Organization for Social Insurance, or GOSI, which manages both public and private sector pensions, the people said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}