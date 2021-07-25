Saudi-UAE split won’t end until the world goes green

But the day OPEC fractures will come, although a spike in oil prices is likely to come before it does. Either spurred on by Iran entering the market more quickly than most predict, or by signs that demand growth is dramatically slowing or stopping, one or more producers will determine that its interests are best served by capturing the biggest piece possible of a shrinking market. The events of the past weeks suggest that the UAE — not Russia, which has little excess production capacity right now anyway — is a good candidate to lead the exit.