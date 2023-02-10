Turkey Earthquake: Wrapped in a bundle of clothes, the cat named Strawberry was firmly secured in the arms of a university student who own her. The duo was stuck in the debris of the devastating earthquake, but a team of lifesavers successfully found both and rescued them.

As people in red helmets reached the spot and made an attempt to pull out the university student Kerem Cetin, he immediately asked them to save his cat before taking him out of the quake-rubble. This shows his affection for Strawberry.

Reuters has posted the video showing Cetin's love and care for his cat. In the footage, Strawberry looked a little scared and sad as the Turkish rescue team pulled her out. She was safe in Cetin's arms and kept her under the rubble since the disaster took place in Turkey and Syria.

“When a local rescue team found university student Kerem Cetin under rubble in Turkey's Hatay, the earthquake victim immediately asked them to save his cat before pulling him out #earthquakeinturkey," a user wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

The earthquake, followed by multiple tremors, left a devastating impact on Turkey and Syria, resulting in the loss of over 21,000 lives. Survivors are appealing to the government to evacuate them from the devastated area, while many are still stuck under debris.

The government of Turkey said that around 3,000 buildings collapsed in the earthquake including public hospitals. Rescue teams are still stumbling upon survivors occasionally, but most of them are now working to demolish the unsteady buildings.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped.

Dozens of people are scrambling around aid trucks in the hope of some food or clothing. While many have found shelters in tents, stadiums, and other temporary accommodations, thousands still are managing cold nights outdoors.

The countries are offered international aid from across the world with European Union (EU) even planning to host a Donors' Conference, in coordination with the Turkish authorities, to mobilize funds from the international community in support of the people.