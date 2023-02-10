‘Save my cat before pulling me out’: Turkey quake victim | Watch the moment
As people in red helmets reached the spot and made an attempt to pull out the university student Kerem Cetin, he immediately asked them to save his cat before taking him out of the quake-rubble.
Turkey Earthquake: Wrapped in a bundle of clothes, the cat named Strawberry was firmly secured in the arms of a university student who own her. The duo was stuck in the debris of the devastating earthquake, but a team of lifesavers successfully found both and rescued them.
