Savitri Jindal, who never went to college and took over her husband's business only after his sudden demise, saw her fortune rise by $12 billion in just 2 years. In fact, her net worth has tripled more than 3 times in these last 2 years from $4.8 billion in 2022 to $17.7 billion in 2022. This was after it dipped by 50% in 2019 and 2020. From $8.8 billion in 2018, her net worth dropped to $5.9 billion in 2019 and $4.8 in 2020.