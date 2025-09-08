‘Saw over 15 people being shot’: Nepal Gen Z activist recalls horror amid protest over corruption, social media ban

As Gen Z's protests against corruption and social media ban raged in Nepal, at least 19 people were killed on Monday when security forces opened fire on demonstrators across several districts in the country.

The death toll in a single day is the highest since the 2006 movement to overthrow King Gyanendra.

A woman protestor claimed that more than 15 people were shot by the security forces.

She also said that there are not enough ambulances and the hospitals are running out of resources.

A protestor said: "We are here to protest against the corruption and the ban on social media. There are people dying on the streets. I have seen more than 15 people being shot. There are not enough ambulances, and the hospitals are running out of resources. The government does not care about us. This government does not care about us..."

According to Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population, 19 protestors, including a 12-year-old child, died from police firing in a series of protests organised across the Himalayan nation.

Eight protestors died at the National Trauma Centre, three each at Everest Hospital and Civil Hospital, one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, and two at Kathmandu Medical College.

Additionally, two others died in Itahari city of Sunsari district.

The Gen Z protestors had called for the protests on social media to defy the social media ban and highlight rampant corruption.

"First of all, my college is right near the site from where the protest started. As I was going out, I saw a lot of people protesting. As an individual, as a Nepali citizen, something compelled me, and along with my friends, I joined the protest. Before coming, I felt like I had become a different person in a different sense after witnessing what was happening. It saddens me to see how the people we are protesting against do not care about us," a protestor told ANI.

As the protestors swarmed into the parliament building and set the entrance on fire, the police used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against demonstrators.