Malaysian police have arrested over 400 people in Kuala Lumpur over allegations of running a scam call centre. The arrests were followed by a raid on an office linked to a Singapore-based fintech firm that sponsors Manchester United.

The raid took place on August 26 at the company’s five-storey premises. Detainees were taken in police vans to the Travers Police Station in Bangsar, the South China Morning Post reported.

Police chief Fadil Marsus confirmed that investigations were ongoing due to the scale of the arrests. He said a press conference would be held soon.

Photos and videos of the operation have gone viral. It showed suspects lined up and escorted into vans. Officers carried seized items in black plastic bags. Authorities have, however, not revealed detainees’ nationalities.

On August 28, Doo Group confirmed that Malaysian authorities had carried out an “inspection” at its Kuala Lumpur office in Bangsar South. The Singapore-based online trading platform said it had fully cooperated with the authorities.

“We have fully cooperated with the authorities, ensuring that all information and documents requested were provided in a timely and transparent manner,” SCMP quoted the company as stating.

According to Doo Group, its business remains unaffected, with operations continuing as usual. The fintech firm is a sponsor of English Premier League club Manchester United since 2023.

Doo Group, headquartered in Singapore, operates centres in London, Dallas, Sydney, Hong Kong, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur, among other global cities. Through its partnership with Manchester United, the company aims to grow brand awareness.

In its campaigns, Doo Group emphasises similarities between its corporate identity and the football giant’s values. Both of them focus on discipline, teamwork and determination to achieve success.

Sponsoring Manchester United Earlier in 2025, Doo Group extended its partnership with Manchester United into the third season. The collaboration now includes Doo Financial, which offers fans and clients co-branded merchandise, exclusive events and special discounts.

Over 7,800 branded items were distributed across offices to boost sales. Doo Group employees enjoy a 10% discount at the United Direct Store.

“With a shared vision for growth and innovation, we look forward to deepening our partnership with Manchester United, bringing even more exclusive experiences and opportunities to our global community,” the company said in March.

Back in 2023, the English football club said it was impressed with the company.

“When selecting Doo Group as Manchester United’s official online financial trading partner, we were impressed by the company’s focus on technology and its strong brand values,” said Victoria Timpson, Manchester United’s Chief Executive of Alliances and Partnerships.