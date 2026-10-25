Scammers trick older people into leaving gold in forests, public places; should you be worried? Here’s how to stay safe

Scammers in Norway are tricking people into leaving gold in forests and other public places. They promise to keep it safe while its value increases. Instead, the gold disappears, leaving victims facing heavy losses.

Norway’s banking group, Finans Norge, says several bank customers have fallen for this trick. Many victims are older people who spent large amounts buying gold. Cases have been reported in Oslo, nearby towns and Bergen.

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Gry Nergard, the group’s anti-fraud director, said the first case had emerged during spring. The fraud usually starts with a phone call offering gold investments. Callers offer the safekeeping of precious metals. At the same time, they promise high returns against gold.

After victims buy gold, they are told a courier will collect it. Later, scammers claim the courier cannot arrive as planned. They then ask victims to leave their gold somewhere outside for collection.

The promise of safe storage helps scammers gain trust before stealing the gold. According to Nergard, banks have limited options beyond warning customers about such fraud.

Gold dealer Tavex Gull og Solv has handled about 20 fraud cases recently, Bloomberg reported. These cases involved customers losing gold during the past couple of years. However, the company did not hear about gold being left in forests.

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General manager Ronald Sookael said victims were usually aged over 60. Some buy particular gold coins before handing everything to strangers. Fraudsters promise large returns.

“Then, they come back and tell us they just handed everything over to someone and have nothing left. It’s a very sad story,” Bloomberg quoted Sookael as saying.

Some victims were persuaded to buy as much as 20 ounces (567 grams) of gold. In the Indian context, that is likely to cost at least ₹70 lakh. Tavex has reduced purchase limits when customers show possible signs of being scammed.

Similar fraud has caused major losses elsewhere, including in the United States. New York authorities reported gold bar scams that cost over $100 million ( ₹950 crore) over two years. Fraudsters persuade older people to convert their savings into gold and surrender it.

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Finans Norge says Norwegian banks and customers lost 962 million kroner ( ₹980 crore) to fraud last year. Banks prevented attempted fraud worth more than 3.5 billion kroner ( ₹3,564 crore). The group is highlighting the forest scam through a public awareness campaign with banks.

Tips on safety for Indian consumers Scams reported abroad can offer early warnings for Indian families. Criminals reuse familiar tricks, changing names, languages and payment methods.

Norway’s gold scam shows how promises of safety can hide theft. Indians should recognise this warning, without assuming identical cases already exist here.

Never leave gold outside or hand it to unknown collectors. Verify companies independently and discuss unusual requests with trusted family members.

Never share OTPs or install apps suggested by unknown callers. If money disappears, immediately contact your bank, call 1930, and report through cybercrime.gov.in.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.