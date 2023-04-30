In recent months, not a single day has passed where -- tech experts, IT firms, government or experts -- didn't mention the use of artificial intelligence and how it can change the way we live.

But a recent case from US' Arizona is being widely discussed where 'kidnapping' was exposed as a scam. In the scam -- that included a $1 million ransom demand, a 911 call and a frantic effort the victim -- artificial intelligence was used, reported CNN.

The incident took place on 20 January around 4.55 pm, when Arizona-based Jennifer DeStefano’s phone rang from a unknown number. Firstly, she thought not to pick t up, but after thinking about her 15-year-old daughter Brianna -- away training for a ski race -- she picked it up.

DeStefano was then greeted by yelling and sobbing. “Mom! I messed up!" CNN quoted a girl’s voice in screamed tone. When DeStefano asked what happened, she said, "I heard a man say, ‘Lay down, put your head back.’ I’m thinking she’s being gurnied off the mountain, which is common in skiing. So I started to panic."

The cries for help continued in the background and then deep male voice started firing off commands: “Listen here. I have your daughter. You call the police, you call anybody, I’m gonna pop her something so full of drugs. I’m gonna have my way with her then drop her off in Mexico, and you’re never going to see her again."

Listening to this, DeStefano froze. Following this she ran into the dance studio, shaking and screaming for help. However, later she came to know that it was a scam.

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission, Americans lost $2.6 billion last year in imposter scams.

Special agent and FBI spokesperson in Chicago, Siobhan Johnson said families in US lose an average of $11,000 in each fake-kidnapping scam.

In March, Federal Trade Commission warned that scammers can get audio clips from victims’ social media posts.