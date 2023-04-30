Scammers use AI to clone voice in US, attempt fake kidnapping call: Report2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 04:04 AM IST
A recent case from US' Arizona is being widely discussed where 'kidnapping' was exposed as a scam. In the scam -- that included a $1 million ransom demand, a 911 call and a frantic effort the victim -- artificial intelligence was used.
In recent months, not a single day has passed where -- tech experts, IT firms, government or experts -- didn't mention the use of artificial intelligence and how it can change the way we live.
